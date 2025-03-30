JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.03 and last traded at $52.07. Approximately 2,325,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,690,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.
The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
