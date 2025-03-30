Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.86 and last traded at $73.09. Approximately 2,901,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,605,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

