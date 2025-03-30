Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.95. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

