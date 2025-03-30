ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

