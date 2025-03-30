Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
Air New Zealand stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
