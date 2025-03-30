Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Performance

Air New Zealand stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

