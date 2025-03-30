Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in March

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,000 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 1,328,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,550.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.