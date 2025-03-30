Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.56 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 504,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,827 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

