EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $185,000 Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Global Investors LLP raised its position in MaxCyte by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 3,253,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,630 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 475,949 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,394,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 169,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in MaxCyte by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 197,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXCT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.
MXCT stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
