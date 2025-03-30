EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $185,000 Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Global Investors LLP raised its position in MaxCyte by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 3,253,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,630 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 475,949 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,394,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 169,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in MaxCyte by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 197,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXCT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MXCT stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

MaxCyte Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

