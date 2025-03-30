EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,487 Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLYS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 385,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

MLYS stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $920.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

Insider Activity

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,280,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,780,688.50. The trade was a 43.45 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $8,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,674,916 shares in the company, valued at $76,611,366. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

