EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $174,000 in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ARCO opened at $8.14 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

