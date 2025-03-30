Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $423,066,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,140,257 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $205,743,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $151,401,000 after buying an additional 88,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $88,213,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $402,304.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,424.80. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $323,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,074.12. This trade represents a 13.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,394 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

