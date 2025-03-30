EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,162 Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $206,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $266,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $63.79 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

