EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 912,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 140,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LSEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Landsea Homes Stock Performance
Shares of LSEA opened at $6.38 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $231.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.
Landsea Homes Company Profile
Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.
