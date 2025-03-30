11,934 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 238,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after buying an additional 127,064 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 53.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 59,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Mattel Trading Down 1.9 %

MAT opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

