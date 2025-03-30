Mark D. Walker Sells 19,778 Shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark D. Walker sold 19,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $15,426.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,658.56. The trade was a 31.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Direct Digital Stock Down 45.1 %

DRCT stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $10.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 6.61.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Direct Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

