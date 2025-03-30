2,221 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE opened at $94.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.53%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

