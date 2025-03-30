EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $220,000 Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 219,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,285,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224,106 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $16,073,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,943 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

HEICO Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HEI stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.22 and a 200 day moving average of $251.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $185.03 and a 1-year high of $283.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

