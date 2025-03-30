EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $353.70 million, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLDT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

