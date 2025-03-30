EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,921 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

