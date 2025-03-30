Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Truist Financial began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Insider Activity

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.84. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.36 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

