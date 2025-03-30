Allstate Corp Invests $1.99 Million in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after buying an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,138,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,070,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,462,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $272.38 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.47.

Get Our Latest Report on APP

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.