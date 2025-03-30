Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Ned S. Holmes Sells 500 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,137.80. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

