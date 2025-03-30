Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 88,034 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 42,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 301,065 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 159,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

