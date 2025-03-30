1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Buys $30,050.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,160,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,047,423.69. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 1.8 %

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after buying an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

