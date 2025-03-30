Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after buying an additional 321,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,030,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TARS opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $154,539.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,288.32. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $107,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,849.05. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

