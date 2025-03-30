Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 916 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,696,000 after purchasing an additional 91,174 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AppFolio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $221.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.48. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,212,440.48. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Wolf purchased 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

