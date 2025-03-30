Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $47.82

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.18.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBG

Hub Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,105,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,487,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,147,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 499,621 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,458,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 222,405 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.