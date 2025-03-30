Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 202 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in FirstService were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in FirstService in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $166.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.12. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $197.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average of $181.41.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.