26,148 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ASE Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

