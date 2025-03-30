RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IWR stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

