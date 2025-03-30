Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $387,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,456,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on F. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.