RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $532.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.38.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.