Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.66 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.