Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7,615.7% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $694,787,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $225.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.86 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.