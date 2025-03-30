Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TM. Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.96. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $248.47.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

