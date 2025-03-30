Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 150 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DexCom by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,063,918.86. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 2.5 %

DexCom stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

