Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 21,183 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,183 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

