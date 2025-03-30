Short Interest in Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM) Decreases By 24.7%

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 258,100 shares. Approximately 28.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Psyence Biomedical Stock Performance
Psyence Biomedical stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Psyence Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.
Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Psyence Biomedical
Psyence Biomedical Company Profile
Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company’s lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Psyence Biomedical
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- About the Markup Calculator
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Psyence Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psyence Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.