Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 6,851 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,018,000 after buying an additional 6,098,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,342,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 740,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 591,019 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.