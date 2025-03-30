Short Interest in REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Drops By 25.0%

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

REA Group Stock Down 6.0 %

RPGRY stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. REA Group has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

REA Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.1724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

