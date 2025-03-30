Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) Stake Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Stock Performance

FLMX opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05.

About Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

