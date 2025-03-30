Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 643.2% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 79,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 69,004 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

