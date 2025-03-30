STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Purchases $63,277.60 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 3,620 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $63,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,424,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,188,021.12. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 34,296 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $598,122.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 108,720 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,611.20.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 93,124 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,394.96.

On Monday, March 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 249,503 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,151,729.92.

On Thursday, February 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 259,316 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $4,421,337.80.

On Friday, February 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $565,880.68.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 259,616 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $3,883,855.36.

On Thursday, January 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 8,221 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $176,751.50.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 21,155 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $453,986.30.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.66. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $128,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 78.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 79.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

