Top End Energy Limited (ASX:TEE) Insider Purchases A$48,000.00 in Stock

Top End Energy Limited (ASX:TEE – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burke bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($30,188.68).
Top End Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29.
Top End Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Top End Energy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Top End Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top End Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.