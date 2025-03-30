Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,367,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,849,000 after buying an additional 357,470 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $9.16 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $50,623.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

