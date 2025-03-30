Vanguard Group Inc. Has $740.95 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of KBR worth $740,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,022,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after buying an additional 305,889 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Down 1.6 %

KBR opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

