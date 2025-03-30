Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 66,215 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,586,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Masimo worth $758,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 8,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 347,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 343,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $33,716,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 916.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 194,788 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,337,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 218,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $163.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.39. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

