Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,061,000 after buying an additional 227,510 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,430,000 after acquiring an additional 553,333 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

