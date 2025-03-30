Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$37.75

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.75.

TOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOY

Spin Master Trading Down 3.1 %

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$24.71 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$24.58 and a 12-month high of C$35.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$31,898.15. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.