596,939 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 596,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $447.12 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.41. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.74 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

In other news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

